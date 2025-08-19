Greensboro Zoning Commission OKs request for Villages of Summerfield Farms project

The Greensboro Planning and Zoning Commission is supporting a request that could bring thousands of new dwelling units to the area.

Villages of Summerfield Farms is a multi-phase project that will span decades. It’s expected to include housing units ranging from apartments to single-family homes. It will span hundreds of acres, with a portion reserved for green space.

The Greensboro Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the zoning request for the development on Monday. Commission Chair Catherine Magid said the project will be transformative.

“With each of these villages as they will come about, we will be seeing creativity that Greensboro has never seen before in the development process," she said.

The mixed-use project was at the heart of a years-long back and forth between developer David Couch and Summerfield. It led to the state legislature stepping in last year to remove nearly 1,000 acres from the town.

The Greensboro City Council will next hold a public hearing on the development on Sept. 16.