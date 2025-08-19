Dozens of beach rescues Monday amid Hurricane Erin's dangerous rip currents

The rip current risk is high along the North Carolina coast this week because of Hurricane Erin, and in southeastern North Carolina there have already been about 80 rip current rescues.

Officials with the National Weather Service said Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue performed 50 rip current rescues. The Surf City Fire Department also reported 15 rip current rescues.

Officials said swimmers caught in a rip current should yell for help, remain calm, and stay afloat without exhausting yourself… swim parallel to shore and back towards the beach when possible.