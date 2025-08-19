© 2025 Public Radio East
Dozens of beach rescues Monday amid Hurricane Erin's dangerous rip currents

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 19, 2025 at 6:26 AM EDT
Screen grab of drone footage taken by Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue of three people caught in a rip current and subsequently rescued by a lifeguard.
Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue
File: Screen grab of drone footage taken by Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue of three people caught in a rip current and subsequently rescued by a lifeguard back in April.

The rip current risk is high along the North Carolina coast this week because of Hurricane Erin, and in southeastern North Carolina there have already been about 80 rip current rescues.

Officials with the National Weather Service said Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue performed 50 rip current rescues. The Surf City Fire Department also reported 15 rip current rescues.

Officials said swimmers caught in a rip current should yell for help, remain calm, and stay afloat without exhausting yourself… swim parallel to shore and back towards the beach when possible.
Annette Weston
