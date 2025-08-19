© 2025 Public Radio East
Concerns in Kinston about increased flooding of the Neuse from Hurricane Erin

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 19, 2025 at 6:34 AM EDT
Kinston Mayor Don Hardy will serve as vice-chairman of the National League of Cities 2024 Public Safety and Crime Prevention federal advocacy committee.

City officials in Kinston say a flood warning is in place for the Neuse River.

Mayor Don Hardy said the river was just over minor flood stage, at 14.4 feet, Monday morning, and with the possibility that Hurricane Erin may bring in even more rain, concerns are increasing for sustained high river levels.

If the Neuse River reaches 16 feet then the campground at the Nature Center will flood, as will other properties near the river’s south side.

People are asked to avoiding low-lying areas, not to drive through flooded roads, and to be prepared for the possible disruption of streets and other public spaces.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
