Concerns in Kinston about increased flooding of the Neuse from Hurricane Erin

City officials in Kinston say a flood warning is in place for the Neuse River.

Mayor Don Hardy said the river was just over minor flood stage, at 14.4 feet, Monday morning, and with the possibility that Hurricane Erin may bring in even more rain, concerns are increasing for sustained high river levels.

If the Neuse River reaches 16 feet then the campground at the Nature Center will flood, as will other properties near the river’s south side.

People are asked to avoiding low-lying areas, not to drive through flooded roads, and to be prepared for the possible disruption of streets and other public spaces.