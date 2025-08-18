© 2025 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Life-threatening rip currents, 15-20 foot waves possible as Hurricane Erin passes offshore of Carteret County

By Annette Weston
Published August 18, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT
Carteret County Emergency Services

Carteret County officials continue monitoring Hurricane Erin as the storm moves across the Atlantic.

While the center of Erin is forecast to remain offshore, its westward shift and strengthening have increased the threat of coastal impacts this week, and Carteret County Emergency Services officials said people should remain alert and take precautions now.

Hazardous conditions are expected to begin Tuesday, peak Wednesday and Thursday, and gradually diminish late this week.

Among the concerns – life-threatening rip currents are forecast at all area beaches, with extremely dangerous surf producing waves of 15 to 20 feet. Emergency managers said major beach erosion, coastal flooding, and ocean overwash are likely, especially along east- and southeast-facing beaches.

Officials said those in Down East communities and those living near waterways should be especially alert to flooding risks during midweek tide cycles, as water levels may rise quickly around high tide.

Tropical-storm-force gusts are possible midweek, which they said could push water into the sound, cause localized flooding, and lead to power outages.

Low-lying roads may experience temporary closures due to flooding and overwash.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
