Whooping cough case confirmed in eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 15, 2025 at 6:30 AM EDT
A student gets vaccinated against pertussis at a Los Angeles middle school in 2012. The state required that students be immunized to halt an epidemic of whooping cough.
Kevork Djansezian
/
Getty Images
A student gets vaccinated against pertussis.

A case of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, has been confirmed in eastern North Carolina.

Officials with the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department said the illness was confirmed in a patient in Washington.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease that spreads through coughing and sneezing, and it can cause serious illness, especially in infants, young children, and people with weakened immune systems.

Health department officials said vaccination is the best protection, and the Tdap and DTaP vaccine is safe and effective.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
