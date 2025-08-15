Whooping cough case confirmed in eastern North Carolina

A case of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, has been confirmed in eastern North Carolina.

Officials with the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department said the illness was confirmed in a patient in Washington.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease that spreads through coughing and sneezing, and it can cause serious illness, especially in infants, young children, and people with weakened immune systems.

Health department officials said vaccination is the best protection, and the Tdap and DTaP vaccine is safe and effective.