Tropical Storm Erin close to becoming first hurricane of the season

Tropical Storm Erin is close to becoming the first hurricane of the season.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center expect the storm to become a hurricane by the end of the day today (Friday) and become a Category 3 or 4, major hurricane strength, storm over the weekend.

Large waves and high rip current risks are possible for eastern North Carolina beaches starting Wednesday, which could lead to beach erosion and challenging travel conditions on Highway 12.

If the current track holds, forecasters say Erin’s wind and rain will stay offshore.