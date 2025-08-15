© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Tropical Storm Erin close to becoming first hurricane of the season

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 15, 2025 at 6:36 AM EDT
National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Erin is close to becoming the first hurricane of the season.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center expect the storm to become a hurricane by the end of the day today (Friday) and become a Category 3 or 4, major hurricane strength, storm over the weekend.

Large waves and high rip current risks are possible for eastern North Carolina beaches starting Wednesday, which could lead to beach erosion and challenging travel conditions on Highway 12.

If the current track holds, forecasters say Erin’s wind and rain will stay offshore.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston