ENC sheriff addresses rumor about large group of homeless people being bussed into county

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 15, 2025 at 6:40 AM EDT
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

An eastern North Carolina county sheriff has addressed concerns about reports of busloads of homeless people being dropped off in Beaufort County.

Sheriff Scott Hammonds said two busses dropped off 40 to 80 people at the Days Inn in June, but they were only at the motel in Washington for about three days before continuing on to their eventual destination.

Hammonds added that his office has not seen an increase in calls concerning the homelessness population.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
