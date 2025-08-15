ENC sheriff addresses rumor about large group of homeless people being bussed into county
An eastern North Carolina county sheriff has addressed concerns about reports of busloads of homeless people being dropped off in Beaufort County.
Sheriff Scott Hammonds said two busses dropped off 40 to 80 people at the Days Inn in June, but they were only at the motel in Washington for about three days before continuing on to their eventual destination.
Hammonds added that his office has not seen an increase in calls concerning the homelessness population.