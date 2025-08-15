© 2025 Public Radio East
Acting head of Guilford College given two-year term as president

PRE News & Ideas | By Paul Garber
Published August 15, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT
Portrait of Jean Bordewich
Courtesy Guilford College
Guilford College President Jean Bordewich

Guilford College trustees have named Jean Bordewich to a two-year term as president.

Bordewich has served as acting president since January, when Kyle Farmbry stepped down after three years at the helm.

Last month, the college wrapped up a successful fundraising campaign, raising more than $6 million. But challenges remain. Among them: a December deadline for accreditation that will determine whether students can get direct federal loans.

Bordewich says she also wants the college to be more integrated into the local community.

“So many of our students and faculty and supporters are here in Greensboro," she says. "And we're an important part of the community. We need to participate more and not just be sort of an island unto itself.”

She says the college remains committed to the values and traditions of its Quaker origins.
