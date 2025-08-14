North Carolina and Georgia DOTs working to develop first interstate in the sky

Plans are in the works for the first interstate in the sky.

Two southeastern states are working to study the creation of the nation’s first interstate advanced air mobility (AAM) corridor.

The collaboration between the North Carolina and Georgia Departments of Transportation will work toward connecting Charlotte and Atlanta with a flight path for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft and uncrewed aerial systems.

Director of the NCDOT Division of Aviation Nick Short said as the first of its kind in the nation, the corridor sets a precedent for future interstate AAM networks across the United States.