Manslaughter charges filed in medically fragile woman’s hypothermia-related death

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 14, 2025 at 10:37 AM EDT
Carteret County Sheriff’s Office

Newport man is charged with manslaughter after investigators said he left a medically fragile woman in a camper trailer with no heat or electricity last winter.

Emma Teague was hospitalized in late February and died in early March, and an autopsy listed the cause as cirrhosis of the liver with hypothermia as a contributing factor.

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Detectives said Blair Hayes left Teague alone in the trailer, knowing she could not care for herself. They added that he often left her alone there in 20 to 30 degree temperatures while he stayed instead at a local hotel.

Hayes is charged with involuntary manslaughter in Teague’s death; court documents show he also has pending charges in Craven County for assault on a female and assault on a disabled person.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
