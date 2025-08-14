Manslaughter charges filed in medically fragile woman’s hypothermia-related death

Newport man is charged with manslaughter after investigators said he left a medically fragile woman in a camper trailer with no heat or electricity last winter.

Emma Teague was hospitalized in late February and died in early March, and an autopsy listed the cause as cirrhosis of the liver with hypothermia as a contributing factor.

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Detectives said Blair Hayes left Teague alone in the trailer, knowing she could not care for herself. They added that he often left her alone there in 20 to 30 degree temperatures while he stayed instead at a local hotel.

Hayes is charged with involuntary manslaughter in Teague’s death; court documents show he also has pending charges in Craven County for assault on a female and assault on a disabled person.