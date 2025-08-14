Discussion of proposed social district in Emerald Isle postponed

Consideration of a proposal that would establish a social district in Emerald Isle that would benefit bars and restaurants, and their customers, in a shopping center on the island has been postponed.

Town officials said the request from the owners of Fish Hut Grill, Flipperz Family Bar and Grill, and Thirsty Surfer to establish a "social district" on the property of the K&V Plaza shopping center was removed from this week’s agenda by the businesses. It will now be considered at the September regular meeting.

If “Emerald Isle’s Backyard Social District”is approved, it would allow customers to carry open containers of alcohol purchased at the bars between participating businesses at the plaza.

The beverages would have to be served in specially marked cups no bigger than 16 ounces, with a message to drink responsibly.