Discussion of proposed social district in Emerald Isle postponed

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 14, 2025 at 11:01 AM EDT
Emerald Isle Bridge. (Photo credit: Town of Emerald Isle)
Consideration of a proposal that would establish a social district in Emerald Isle that would benefit bars and restaurants, and their customers, in a shopping center on the island has been postponed.

Town officials said the request from the owners of Fish Hut Grill, Flipperz Family Bar and Grill, and Thirsty Surfer to establish a "social district" on the property of the K&V Plaza shopping center was removed from this week’s agenda by the businesses. It will now be considered at the September regular meeting.

If “Emerald Isle’s Backyard Social District”is approved, it would allow customers to carry open containers of alcohol purchased at the bars between participating businesses at the plaza.

The beverages would have to be served in specially marked cups no bigger than 16 ounces, with a message to drink responsibly.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
