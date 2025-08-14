© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Annual report show drop in violent, gun crimes in New Bern

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 14, 2025 at 10:31 AM EDT
On Thursday, the State Bureau of Investigation investigated more than a dozen threats on school campuses across North Carolina, including several in ENC, and say those threats turned out to be a hoax.
(File photo: New Bern Police Department)
On Thursday, the State Bureau of Investigation investigated more than a dozen threats on school campuses across North Carolina, including several in ENC, and say those threats turned out to be a hoax.

New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher has released a comprehensive annual report for 2024.

Some of the highlights:

Violent crime in the city dropped 20% compared to the three year average and property crimes were down 31 percent.

There was a nearly 50% drop in gun violence, and Gallagher credits the ShotSpotter system for the reduction.

He added that in a survey performed last year, 81% of people asked said they trust the department.

A link to the lengthy report is available HERE.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston