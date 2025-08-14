Annual report show drop in violent, gun crimes in New Bern

New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher has released a comprehensive annual report for 2024.

Some of the highlights:

Violent crime in the city dropped 20% compared to the three year average and property crimes were down 31 percent.

There was a nearly 50% drop in gun violence, and Gallagher credits the ShotSpotter system for the reduction.

He added that in a survey performed last year, 81% of people asked said they trust the department.

A link to the lengthy report is available HERE.