Guilford County's Family Justice Center director to take leadership post at international agency

Catherine Johnson, the director of Guilford County’s Family Justice Center, is leaving the organization.

The center celebrated its 10th anniversary in June, and Johnson has led the organization since the beginning. It has served more than 100,000 people and now has locations in Greensboro and High Point.

The multi-agency collaborative provides support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

In a release, Guilford County Manager Victor Isler praised Johnson for her thoughtful and careful leadership.

Johnson is leaving her position to serve as President and CEO of Alliance for Hope International. The global nonprofit addresses the needs of survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Her last day with the Family Justice Center is Sept. 5.