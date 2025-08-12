Documentary film will focus on High Point Furniture Market

Among the tens of thousands of people anticipated to attend October’s High Point Furniture Market will be some new faces: documentary filmmakers with ties to the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

They'll be working on a project that is a collaboration between The High Point Market Authority and UNCSA’s School of Filmmaking.

Ben Muller, the Authority’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications, will co-produce the film along with Deborah LaVine, dean of the film school.

Muller says the goal is to capture the human side of the market.

“There's all these human relationships that are formed at this market that have endured over time and created these unique bonds across wide spans of geography,” he says.

The twice-a-year furniture market has been held in High Point for more than 100 years and has an estimated economic impact of more than $6 billion annually on the region.

Muller says he hopes the film will be ready for release in the fall of 2026.

