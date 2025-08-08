© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Attorney says Naser case raises questions about who is targeted for deportation

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published August 8, 2025 at 12:23 PM EDT
Image shows supporters of Mohamed Naser holding signs
Paul Garber
/
WFDD
Supporters of Mohamed Naser hold signs at a press conference.

Greensboro immigrant Mohamed Naser has been released from a federal detention center in Georgia.

But his case is not over.

Last week, a federal judge agreed to release Naser on a $20,000 bond. But U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement put that move on hold.

In response, his attorneys filed a habeas corpus action seeking his release. He was freed on Tuesday and is now back home in Greensboro.

Jeremy McKinney, one of Naser’s attorneys, says that although he’s out on bond, Naser still faces removal proceedings.

McKinney questions why immigration authorities are pursuing people like Naser, an asylum seeker from Libya with no criminal record.

“Why in the world do we want to take someone that is not a public safety threat and not a national security threat – why in the world will we not reserve our overloaded immigration court system for the worst of the worst?” he says.

McKinney says a date has not yet been set for Naser’s next court appearance.

WFDD reached out to ICE media officials but did not get a response.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber