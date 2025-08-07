Mebane seeking resident input on development plan

The city of Mebane is seeking community input to update its comprehensive development plan.

The 64-page document will help guide city officials in making future land-use decisions. It will also help balance protecting public investments while promoting economic development.

It comes as Mebane's population has continued to grow over the past few years. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city's population rose by more than 16% between 2020 and last year.

As part of the comprehensive plan, the city is creating a future land-use map to determine what activities will go where in the years to come. The document also has a list of projects that could be considered. This includes downtown-focused initiatives, such as acquiring land for future public parking.

Residents can give their input on the comprehensive plan through an online survey by Aug. 24.