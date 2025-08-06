High Point Mayor Cyril Jefferson announces bid for Congress

High Point Mayor Cyril Jefferson officially launched his campaign for the 6th District Congressional seat on Tuesday.

Jefferson said in a Facebook post that North Carolinians are ready for real solutions.

"I'm stepping forward because I believe in the power of public service, in listening first, and in delivering results that improve everyday lives," he said.

The 6th District is currently represented by Republican Addison McDowell, who is seeking re-election.

Jefferson, a Democrat, was first elected High Point Mayor in 2023 and previously served on the city council.

The seat he seeks represents Davidson, David, and Rowan counties as well as parts of Guilford and Forsyth.