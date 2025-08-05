© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

State health officials ask parents to check child's vaccination status as school start nears

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 5, 2025 at 6:30 AM EDT
Doctors are urging parents to keep all their child's vaccinations up to date — now, more than ever.
Doctors are urging parents to keep all their child's vaccinations up to date.

As parents across North Carolina prepared for their child’s return to school later this month, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reminds them that vaccinations are an important part of overall health and school success.

NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai said vaccine-preventable diseases, like meningitis, measles, pertussis (whooping cough) and others, are still seen across North Carolina.

This year, the U.S. has had more cases of measles reported than at any time in more than 30 years, and in North Carolina more cases of whooping cough have been reported than any time in the past 70 years.

Sangvai said keeping children up to date on vaccinations is the best way to keep them healthy while reducing severe illness and unnecessary absences from school.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston