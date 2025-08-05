State health officials ask parents to check child's vaccination status as school start nears

As parents across North Carolina prepared for their child’s return to school later this month, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reminds them that vaccinations are an important part of overall health and school success.

NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai said vaccine-preventable diseases, like meningitis, measles, pertussis (whooping cough) and others, are still seen across North Carolina.

This year, the U.S. has had more cases of measles reported than at any time in more than 30 years, and in North Carolina more cases of whooping cough have been reported than any time in the past 70 years.

Sangvai said keeping children up to date on vaccinations is the best way to keep them healthy while reducing severe illness and unnecessary absences from school.