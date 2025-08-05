National Hurricane Center watching two more areas in Atlantic for possible tropical development

Tropical Storm Dexter is out in the open ocean, and while it had minimal impact of eastern North Carolina save for some rough surf, forecasters are keeping their eye on two other systems in the Atlantic.

In the same spot where Dexter formed just off the East Coast, The National Hurricane Center said another area is being monitored for development later this week. It has a 30% chance of development and could bring heavy rain to North Carolina later in the week and this weekend.

And in the central Atlantic, NOAA forecasters said a tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa and is likely to see gradual tropical development. The odds of development are at 50% over the next 7 days.