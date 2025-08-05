Marine Fisheries taking comments on proposed changes to permits, shellfish leasing

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is accepting public comment on nine proposed rules pertaining to permits, and franchises and shellfish leases.

The proposed permit rule changes would require any seafood dealer that reports trip tickets electronically to also report quota monitoring logs electronically; clarify a fish dealer is required to submit a trip ticket for fish not sold; repeal the Horseshoe Crab Biomedical Use Permit due to lack of use; and other amendments.

Under the Shellfish Leases and Franchises Rule Amendments, clarification would be added related to production requirements and shellfish lease acreage.

The proposed rule changes will be presented to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission for final approval in November 2025.

A public hearing will be held by WebEx on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m and a listening station will be established at the NCDEQ Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office in Morehead City.