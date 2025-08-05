© 2025 Public Radio East
Marine Fisheries taking comments on proposed changes to permits, shellfish leasing

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 5, 2025 at 6:28 AM EDT
Climate change is also making ocean waters more acidic, potentially harming shellfish like oysters.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
Climate change is also making ocean waters more acidic, potentially harming shellfish like oysters.

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is accepting public comment on nine proposed rules pertaining to permits, and franchises and shellfish leases.

The proposed permit rule changes would require any seafood dealer that reports trip tickets electronically to also report quota monitoring logs electronically; clarify a fish dealer is required to submit a trip ticket for fish not sold; repeal the Horseshoe Crab Biomedical Use Permit due to lack of use; and other amendments.

Under the Shellfish Leases and Franchises Rule Amendments, clarification would be added related to production requirements and shellfish lease acreage.

The proposed rule changes will be presented to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission for final approval in November 2025.

A public hearing will be held by WebEx on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m and a listening station will be established at the NCDEQ Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office in Morehead City.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
