© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Man hospitalized in OBX with flesh eating bacteria infection; vibrio can be found in warm coastal waters

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 5, 2025 at 6:17 AM EDT
Getty Images

A man is hospitalized in the Outer Banks after a small cut on his leg turned into a Vibrio infection.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Vibrio are bacteria that naturally live in certain coastal waters, and they’re found in higher numbers in May through October, when water temperatures are warmer.

The flesh-eating bacteria can destroy tissue and become deadly in less than two days.

Recent numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show 59 illnesses and one death statewide this year, the second-highest midsummer total in five years. There are about 80,000 cases in the U.S. each year, but CDC statistics show that the majority are caused by eating contaminated food.

Health officials said people should stay out of salt or brackish water if they have a cut or a rash, and wash with fresh water after swimming at the coast. They add that medical help should be sought quickly if a wound turns red, swollen or blistered within 24 hours of water exposure.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston