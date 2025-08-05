Man hospitalized in OBX with flesh eating bacteria infection; vibrio can be found in warm coastal waters

A man is hospitalized in the Outer Banks after a small cut on his leg turned into a Vibrio infection.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Vibrio are bacteria that naturally live in certain coastal waters, and they’re found in higher numbers in May through October, when water temperatures are warmer.

The flesh-eating bacteria can destroy tissue and become deadly in less than two days.

Recent numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show 59 illnesses and one death statewide this year, the second-highest midsummer total in five years. There are about 80,000 cases in the U.S. each year, but CDC statistics show that the majority are caused by eating contaminated food.

Health officials said people should stay out of salt or brackish water if they have a cut or a rash, and wash with fresh water after swimming at the coast. They add that medical help should be sought quickly if a wound turns red, swollen or blistered within 24 hours of water exposure.