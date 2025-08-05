Grants available to preserve farmland in eastern North Carolina

County governments and conservation nonprofits can apply for farmland preservation funding.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said demand for farmland preservation is at an all-time high, and, “Agricultural conservation easements are a great opportunity for farmers and landowners to secure the future of their farms and keep them in production for generations to come.”

Those interested in preserving their farms must work with county governments or land trusts to apply for grant funds.

Interested applicants must complete the intent to apply section by August 29 to be eligible to complete the full application. The final application section will close December 22.

More information is available HERE.