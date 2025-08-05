© 2025 Public Radio East
Grants available to preserve farmland in eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 5, 2025 at 6:25 AM EDT
iStockphoto.com

County governments and conservation nonprofits can apply for farmland preservation funding.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said demand for farmland preservation is at an all-time high, and, “Agricultural conservation easements are a great opportunity for farmers and landowners to secure the future of their farms and keep them in production for generations to come.”

Those interested in preserving their farms must work with county governments or land trusts to apply for grant funds.

Interested applicants must complete the intent to apply section by August 29 to be eligible to complete the full application. The final application section will close December 22.

More information is available HERE.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
