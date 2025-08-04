Tropical Storm Dexter has formed offshore of the North Carolina coast.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center said sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts, and the storm is expected to move east-northeast, away from eastern North Carolina and out into the open ocean.

However, the storm is expected to cause dangerous rip currents Monday at Core Banks and Outer Banks beaches.

NOAA National Hurricane Center

Meteorologists said strong onshore winds and elevated seas are expected to generate powerful longshore currents and rip currents that may develop quickly and without warning.

A small craft advisory is in place through early Tuesday morning, with 4 to 6 foot seas expected.