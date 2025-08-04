© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Tropical Storm Dexter has formed offshore of the North Carolina coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 4, 2025 at 7:02 AM EDT
NOAA National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Dexter has formed offshore of the North Carolina coast.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center said sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts, and the storm is expected to move east-northeast, away from eastern North Carolina and out into the open ocean.

However, the storm is expected to cause dangerous rip currents Monday at Core Banks and Outer Banks beaches.

NOAA National Hurricane Center

Meteorologists said strong onshore winds and elevated seas are expected to generate powerful longshore currents and rip currents that may develop quickly and without warning.

A small craft advisory is in place through early Tuesday morning, with 4 to 6 foot seas expected.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston