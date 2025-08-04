OBX beach closed again after petroleum contaminated soils were exposed by erosion

Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials are telling people not to swim or wade in the water near Buxton.

Beach erosion has exposed dangerous chemicals near a former defense site. It’s the same strand that just reopened in June after being closed in September 2023 because of petroleum contamination.

National Park Service staff say several feet of sand washed away, exposing the contaminated soils that remain at the site.

The Army Corps of Engineers and the Coast Guard have been notified of the petroleum contamination.