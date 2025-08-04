© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Following veto, adjusted legislation introduced to allow for faster eviction of squatters from private property

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 4, 2025 at 7:26 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons
File photo

The North Carolina House Rules Committee has approved adjusted legislation that would allow for faster eviction of squatters from private property.

Gov. Josh Stein vetoed the original bill, citing an unrelated amendment that was added that prohibits local governments from regulating pet stores. Another amendment would have regulated student’s use of cellphones in the classroom.

Senate Bill 55 doesn’t include those provisions. The Expedited Removal of Unauthorized Persons legislation does require a hearing before a magistrate within 48 hours after a property owner files a squatting complaint.

The new version of the bill now goes back before the full House.

Similar legislation last year passed the House but not the Senate.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston