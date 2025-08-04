Following veto, adjusted legislation introduced to allow for faster eviction of squatters from private property

The North Carolina House Rules Committee has approved adjusted legislation that would allow for faster eviction of squatters from private property.

Gov. Josh Stein vetoed the original bill, citing an unrelated amendment that was added that prohibits local governments from regulating pet stores. Another amendment would have regulated student’s use of cellphones in the classroom.

Senate Bill 55 doesn’t include those provisions. The Expedited Removal of Unauthorized Persons legislation does require a hearing before a magistrate within 48 hours after a property owner files a squatting complaint.

The new version of the bill now goes back before the full House.

Similar legislation last year passed the House but not the Senate.