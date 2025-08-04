Camp Lejeune water victims could be forced to repay government for VA or Medicare treatment

People affected by contaminated water at Camp Lejeune could be forced to use their settlement money, if their lawsuits under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act are approved, to repay the government for previous care.

While the act was meant to compensate those who got sick after drinking the toxic water, lawyers representing some of the victims said recipients now have to contend with possible government offsets and health insurance liens that could reduce or eliminate their settlements.

According to the Beasley Allen law firm, government offsets allow federal agencies to subtract amounts already paid through programs like Veterans Administration benefits or Medicare from CLJA settlements, and the process is automatic.

That means some people might end up with little or no money, even after winning their case, and the attorneys said that doesn’t feel like real justice.