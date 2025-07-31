How hot is too hot for pets? Charlotte owners adapt as temperatures rise

The sound of tiny paws tapping against hot pavement has become a familiar summer soundtrack in Charlotte's South End, but this year, some of those footsteps are protected by something new: specialized booties designed to shield pets from scorching sidewalks.

Addie, a 1 ½-year-old mini Aussie doodle, sports a pair of "hot pavement boots" that resemble a cross between an oven mitt and a water shoe. Her owner, Hannah Moloney — an Australian transplant who considers Addie her family in the United States — has made the booties part of their summer routine.

Zachary Turner / WFAE Addie, a 1½-year-old mini Aussie doodle.

"This past weekend, it was so hot that I got her these boots," Moloney explained during a recent walk on Kingston Avenue. "A lot of people don't know about pavement temperatures, and it's pretty sad because dogs are always so excited to go for walks, but it can do them a lot of harm."

The Heat Crisis facing Charlotte pets

As Charlotte endures another sweltering summer with triple-digit temperatures, local veterinarians and pet care professionals are sounding the alarm about heat-related dangers for animals. The risks extend far beyond just hot weather in the summer — they're becoming a year-round concern.

"We throw in climate change, and it's not only a big problem during the summer, but it's an issue that we actually see throughout the year," said Dr. Ron Rice, a Charlotte veterinarian.

The danger begins earlier than many pet owners realize. Amy Hillis, co-owner of Social Pet Hotel & Daycare, warns that temperatures in the 80-85 degree range can already pose risks, particularly for certain breeds.

"In the 80-85 degree range, there's potential to be unsafe depending on the breed," Hillis said. "That's when we get into those flat-face breeds: the pugs, the frenchies, the bostons."

High-Risk breeds and warning signs

Brachycephalic dogs — those with flat faces and short respiratory tracts — face heightened danger due to their compromised breathing. French bulldogs like Pepper, who frequently visits Social Pet's facilities, exemplify the challenge these breeds face in the heat.

But flat-faced dogs aren't the only ones at risk. Like humans, factors such as age, weight, chronic illness, and stress levels can make any dog more vulnerable to heat-related illness.

Pet owners should watch for specific warning signs, Dr. Rice said

"Typically, it will start to be that heavy panting, labored breathing. They may be a little bit disoriented or kind of wobbly, might seem a little unfocused, collapse onto the ground rather than lay down gently."

Early signs:



Excessive panting

Increased water consumption

Hot ears

Delayed capillary refill time (press on gums for 1-2 seconds and observe how quickly color returns)

Severe signs:



Extreme lethargy and weakness

Vomiting

Neurological symptoms, including seizures

Potential permanent brain damage if untreated

Charlotte pet owners and businesses are developing innovative approaches to beat the heat. Moloney has shifted to shorter, more frequent neighborhood walks and saves longer outings for early morning hours before temperatures climb above 80 degrees.

Hot pavement can burn pets' paws. Dr. Leonie Bertram, a critical care specialist, emphasizes the severity of the situation.

"About half of these dogs don't survive, so it's definitely something we want to prevent," Bertram said.

She recommends a simple test: "If you walk your dog outside and you worry that the concrete is still pretty hot, put your hand on the ground. If you cannot keep your hand on the ground for longer than five seconds because it's too hot and uncomfortable for you, it's probably the same for your pet."

That's where solutions like Addie's protective booties come in handy — allowing Moloney to maintain her routine safely.

At Social Pet, Hillis encourages low-impact activities that focus on mental engagement. In the facility’s Sensory Area — a turf enclosure filled with cones and scent-based games — dogs like Remington can hunt for treats without overheating.

"One of the best things that dogs can do in terms of activity is sniffing, using their nose," Hillis said. "Fifteen minutes in here is going to equal at least an hour of running around or an hour walk."

The facility also provides kiddie pools and water relief stations where dogs can cool off. Flat-faced breeds such as Pepper are often seen splooting in the water alongside their friends.

When heat illness strikes

Quick action is crucial. Pet owners can provide immediate relief through cool baths, air conditioning, cool water and ice packs wrapped in washcloths applied to the belly. Even a simple box fan can be an effective cooling tool.

If a pet's condition doesn't improve within 10 to 15 minutes — or if pets experience seizures, vomiting or diarrhea — emergency veterinary care becomes essential.

“The key is not waiting too long,” Bertram said, "We'd rather see your dog and help them when they're actually not as sick than the opposite."

While some veterinarians report a decrease in heat illness cases as fewer people leave pets in cars, misconceptions about pet heat safety persist. As global temperatures continue rising, heat safety education becomes increasingly critical for pet owners.

For Charlotte dog owners such as Moloney, adapting to this reality means embracing new routines — and new gear.

As she straps on Addie’s boots for another walk through South End, she’s part of a growing community learning how to protect their pets in an increasingly hot world.

Dr. Ron Rice is married to WFAE’s Membership Manager, Laura Rice.