N.C. U.S. Senator pushing for funding for the National Institutes of Health to support research in critical areas

A North Carolina Senator and 13 Republican colleagues are pushing for disbursement of funding for the National Institutes of Health to support research in critical areas like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and rare pediatric disorders.

The letter to the Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, signed by Senator Thom Tillis, said the lawmakers are concerned by the slow disbursement of the funding, because it risks undermining critical research and the thousands of American jobs it supports. It also states that the suspension of the funding could threaten Americans' ability to access better treatments and limit the nation's leadership in biomedical science.

While lawmakers stated that they share the commitment to ensuring NIH funds are used responsibly and not diverted to ideological or unaccountable programs, they’re confident that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is well positioned to ensure that NIH awards are grounded in transparency, scientific merit, and a clear alignment with national interests.

