N.C. U.S. Senator pushing for funding for the National Institutes of Health to support research in critical areas

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 30, 2025 at 7:16 AM EDT
Employees at the National Institute of Health are among those at several health agencies who received termination letters this past weekend as part of the Trump administration's push to cut federal employees.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
Employees at the National Institute of Health are among those at several health agencies who received termination letters this past weekend as part of the Trump administration's push to cut federal employees.

A North Carolina Senator and 13 Republican colleagues are pushing for disbursement of funding for the National Institutes of Health to support research in critical areas like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and rare pediatric disorders.

The letter to the Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, signed by Senator Thom Tillis, said the lawmakers are concerned by the slow disbursement of the funding, because it risks undermining critical research and the thousands of American jobs it supports. It also states that the suspension of the funding could threaten Americans' ability to access better treatments and limit the nation's leadership in biomedical science.

While lawmakers stated that they share the commitment to ensuring NIH funds are used responsibly and not diverted to ideological or unaccountable programs, they’re confident that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is well positioned to ensure that NIH awards are grounded in transparency, scientific merit, and a clear alignment with national interests.

Read the letter HERE.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
