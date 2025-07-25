Update to law would penalize health insurance companies who send patients surprise medical bills

An eastern North Carolina U.S. Congressman has introduced a bill intended to better protect patients from surprise medical bills.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. said the bipartisan No Surprises Act was signed into law nearly five years ago to eliminate surprise medical billing, but since that time big insurance companies have not been held accountable.

He said the new No Surprises Enforcement Act cracks down on insurers that are defying the law and doubles down on protecting patients by closing enforcement gaps through increased penalties, increased transparency in reporting requirements, and other obligations.