© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Update to law would penalize health insurance companies who send patients surprise medical bills

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 25, 2025 at 6:44 AM EDT
Getty Images

An eastern North Carolina U.S. Congressman has introduced a bill intended to better protect patients from surprise medical bills.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. said the bipartisan No Surprises Act was signed into law nearly five years ago to eliminate surprise medical billing, but since that time big insurance companies have not been held accountable.

He said the new No Surprises Enforcement Act cracks down on insurers that are defying the law and doubles down on protecting patients by closing enforcement gaps through increased penalties, increased transparency in reporting requirements, and other obligations.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston