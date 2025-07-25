© 2025 Public Radio East
Preliminary audit findings: NCDMV needs more full-time workers to fix long lines at offices

By Annette Weston
Published July 25, 2025 at 6:54 AM EDT
State of North Carolina
/
NCDMV

The North Carolina Office of the State Auditor has released preliminary findings of an audit of the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, including how DMV staffing and personnel flexibility challenges are affecting customer experiences across the state.

State Auditor Dave Boliek said the analysis indicates that there are not enough DMV staffers to accommodate customers with the service level they expect and deserve, and the DMV must have more employees in its offices.

He said the DMV’s current reliance on temporary positions creates challenges, because temp positions are harder to fill, offer fewer benefits, and result in additional training costs due to high turnover.

Boliek suggested giving the DMV commissioner flexibility to convert temporary positions to permanent roles and adjusting pay scales based on local labor market conditions may help attract and retain qualified examiners.

Without addressing the DMV’s workforce challenges, he said North Carolinians will continue to experience service delays, excessive wait times, and require multiple visits to driver license offices.
