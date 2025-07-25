N.C. Congresswoman leading effort to release education funds being withheld by the Trump Administration

Amid reports that the Trump Administration is preparing a new rescissions package that may target the remaining 5.5 billion in education funding, a North Carolina Congresswoman and other House Democrats are calling on leadership to release the education funds currently withheld by the Trump Administration.

Congresswoman Alma S. Adams is the Ranking Member of the House Higher Education and Workforce Development Subcommittee, and has signed on to a letter that calls on House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole and House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Chair Robert Aderholt to, “pressure the Administration to release the funds Congress appropriated as soon as possible.”

The letter cautions that continued withholding of the funds will have devastating consequences for local school districts, including understaffed classrooms and millions in monthly debt, which would divert resources from vital education priorities.