Many bits of plastic found in sea turtle being rehabilitated after shark bite injuries

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 25, 2025 at 7:12 AM EDT
A radiograph of "Lucky Duck," a juvenile green sea turtle in rehabilitation at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island, shows ingested micro-plastics.
N.C. Aquarium at Roanoke Island
A radiograph of "Lucky Duck," a juvenile green sea turtle in rehabilitation at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island, shows ingested micro-plastics.

Officials at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island said their newest sea turtle patient is capturing hearts across the Outer Banks.

In late June a small juvenile green sea turtle, nicknamed “Lucky Duck,” arrived at the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (S.T.A.R.) Center with visible injuries from an apparent shark bite.

During treatment of those injuries, aquarium veterinarians and sea turtle aquarists discovered Lucky Duck’s intestinal tract was flooded with ingested micro-plastics.

A display at the aquarium of the plastic debris ingested by Lucky Duck aims to raise public awareness of the impact single-use plastic can have on wildlife.
N.C. Aquarium at Roanoke Island
A display at the aquarium of the plastic debris ingested by Lucky Duck aims to raise public awareness of the impact single-use plastic can have on wildlife.

Since arriving at the aquarium, Lucky Duck has been on a steady diet of protein and lettuce—roughage—to help it pass the ingested plastic. Carers said Lucky Duck is healing nicely.
