Many bits of plastic found in sea turtle being rehabilitated after shark bite injuries
Officials at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island said their newest sea turtle patient is capturing hearts across the Outer Banks.
In late June a small juvenile green sea turtle, nicknamed “Lucky Duck,” arrived at the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (S.T.A.R.) Center with visible injuries from an apparent shark bite.
During treatment of those injuries, aquarium veterinarians and sea turtle aquarists discovered Lucky Duck’s intestinal tract was flooded with ingested micro-plastics.
Since arriving at the aquarium, Lucky Duck has been on a steady diet of protein and lettuce—roughage—to help it pass the ingested plastic. Carers said Lucky Duck is healing nicely.