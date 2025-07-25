© 2025 Public Radio East
Federal judge blocks algaecide application at North Carolina's largest natural freshwater lake

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 25, 2025 at 6:34 AM EDT
U.S. Fish and Wildlife

A federal court ruled in favor of Defenders of Wildlife and the Sierra Club in a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s plans to use Lake Mattamuskeet as a testing ground for a chemical that is toxic to birds.

Officials with the Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge announced in 2023 that would apply chemical pellets to test their effects on persistent blooms of blue-green algae on the state’s largest natural freshwater lake.

Officials with the Southern Environmental Law Center said the Fish and Wildlife Service approved use of Lake Guard Oxy, a sodium percarbonate-based algaecide, after the General Assembly appropriated $5 million to test the chemical, even though it has been found to harm and kill birds.

During warm months over the last several years, the lake has had algal blooms that included cyanobacteria, which can be harmful to people and animals.

SELC attorney Ramona McGee said the ruling is a relief for everyone who treasures Lake Mattamuskeet and the amazing bird life the wildlife sanctuary is known for.

She is asking the service to refocus on long-term solutions for restoring the lake instead of unnecessarily exposing the hundreds of species of birds to the toxic algaecide.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
