$2.6 million awarded for trail development and restoration projects in ENC under the Great Trails State Program

The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has awarded more than $2.6 million to trail development and restoration projects in eastern North Carolina under the Great Trails State Program.

Governor Josh Stein said eastern North Carolina and the Carolina coast are some of the state’s greatest assets, and the funding will increase tourism, improve quality of life, and introduce more people to the state’s natural beauty.

The funding includes one-half million dollars to the City of Greenville for Wildwood Park to River Park North Boardwalk, and, in Martin County, $400,000 to Roanoke River Partners for Hamilton Rosenwald River Center and Amenities.

Eastern North Carolina grant recipients:

