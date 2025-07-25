© 2025 Public Radio East
$2.6 million awarded for trail development and restoration projects in ENC under the Great Trails State Program

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 25, 2025 at 6:59 AM EDT
North Carolina State Parks

The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has awarded more than $2.6 million to trail development and restoration projects in eastern North Carolina under the Great Trails State Program.

Governor Josh Stein said eastern North Carolina and the Carolina coast are some of the state’s greatest assets, and the funding will increase tourism, improve quality of life, and introduce more people to the state’s natural beauty.

The funding includes one-half million dollars to the City of Greenville for Wildwood Park to River Park North Boardwalk, and, in Martin County, $400,000 to Roanoke River Partners for Hamilton Rosenwald River Center and Amenities. 

Eastern North Carolina grant recipients:

  • Dare County: Town of Nags Head, $100,000 for Design for South Croatan Highway multi-use path extension
  • Dare County: Dare County, $269,000 for Marshall & Gussie Collins Walkway Maintenance Project
  • Edgecombe County: Freedom Org, $265,985 for Princeville Heritage Trail Expansion
  • Edgecombe and Nash Counties: City of Rocky Mount, $162,600 for Tar River Paddle Trail Access Renovation (Mile 88 to 124)
  • Martin County: Roanoke River Partners, Inc., $400,000 for Hamilton Rosenwald River Center and Amenities
  • New Hanover County: City of Wilmington, $500,000 for Bridge and Boardwalk Reconstruction in Greenfield Park
  • Pasquotank County: City of Elizabeth City, $100,000 for Pasquotank Blueways Feasibility Study
  • Pender County: East Coast Greenway Alliance, $177,200 for East Coast Greenway Country Club Dr. Corridor NC-210 MUP
  • Perquimans County: Town of Hertford, $160,000 for Hertford Riverfront Boardwalk Plan
  • Pitt County: City of Greenville, $500,000 for Wildwood Park to River Park North Boardwalk
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
