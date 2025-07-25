$2.6 million awarded for trail development and restoration projects in ENC under the Great Trails State Program
The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has awarded more than $2.6 million to trail development and restoration projects in eastern North Carolina under the Great Trails State Program.
Governor Josh Stein said eastern North Carolina and the Carolina coast are some of the state’s greatest assets, and the funding will increase tourism, improve quality of life, and introduce more people to the state’s natural beauty.
The funding includes one-half million dollars to the City of Greenville for Wildwood Park to River Park North Boardwalk, and, in Martin County, $400,000 to Roanoke River Partners for Hamilton Rosenwald River Center and Amenities.
Eastern North Carolina grant recipients:
- Dare County: Town of Nags Head, $100,000 for Design for South Croatan Highway multi-use path extension
- Dare County: Dare County, $269,000 for Marshall & Gussie Collins Walkway Maintenance Project
- Edgecombe County: Freedom Org, $265,985 for Princeville Heritage Trail Expansion
- Edgecombe and Nash Counties: City of Rocky Mount, $162,600 for Tar River Paddle Trail Access Renovation (Mile 88 to 124)
- Martin County: Roanoke River Partners, Inc., $400,000 for Hamilton Rosenwald River Center and Amenities
- New Hanover County: City of Wilmington, $500,000 for Bridge and Boardwalk Reconstruction in Greenfield Park
- Pasquotank County: City of Elizabeth City, $100,000 for Pasquotank Blueways Feasibility Study
- Pender County: East Coast Greenway Alliance, $177,200 for East Coast Greenway Country Club Dr. Corridor NC-210 MUP
- Perquimans County: Town of Hertford, $160,000 for Hertford Riverfront Boardwalk Plan
- Pitt County: City of Greenville, $500,000 for Wildwood Park to River Park North Boardwalk