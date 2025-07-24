New cold case unit leads to Kinston Police Department selection as the Law Enforcement Agency of the Year

The Kinston Police Department has been selected as the Law Enforcement Agency of the Year by the North Carolina Police Executives Association.

NCPEA Immediate Past President James Avens said the agency was chosen because of it’s Cold Case Unit, which was created in 2024.

With only 62 sworn officers, Avens said the Kinston Police Department has implemented a program that rivals efforts found in much larger metropolitan agencies.

He added that their approach is unique, cost-effective, collaborative, and most importantly, it is working.