NC AG sues FEMA over cancellation of program to fund water and sewer system resiliency, impacting several ENC communities

North Carolina’s Attorney General recently sued the Federal Emergency Management Administration over its decision to cancel a program that provides over $200 million to protect the state’s infrastructure, including water and sewer services that have been devastated by storms.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson said the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, which the President helped establish and strengthen, was a lifeline for towns and cities trying to make sure every resident has clean and reliable water to drink, a functioning sewage system, and measures in place to prevent the next storm from devastating their communities.

Governor Josh Stein said building more resilient infrastructure helps to mitigate damage and save lives and money, and he supports Jackson in the call on FEMA to reinstate the BRIC program to keep North Carolina safe and strong.

Some of the cancelled grants include more than $9 million for drainage improvements and stream restoration in Greenville; more than $1 million to fund nature-based solutions to rebuild Pollocksville’s commercial corridor; nearly $300,000 for an assement of the Duffyfield Canal in New Bern; a stormwater project in Maysville; and several other projects in eastern North Carolina.

A full list of the impacted projects is available HERE.