NC AG sues FEMA over cancellation of program to fund water and sewer system resiliency, impacting several ENC communities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 24, 2025 at 6:33 AM EDT
North Carolina Attorney General's Office

North Carolina’s Attorney General recently sued the Federal Emergency Management Administration over its decision to cancel a program that provides over $200 million to protect the state’s infrastructure, including water and sewer services that have been devastated by storms.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson said the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, which the President helped establish and strengthen, was a lifeline for towns and cities trying to make sure every resident has clean and reliable water to drink, a functioning sewage system, and measures in place to prevent the next storm from devastating their communities.

Governor Josh Stein said building more resilient infrastructure helps to mitigate damage and save lives and money, and he supports Jackson in the call on FEMA to reinstate the BRIC program to keep North Carolina safe and strong.

Some of the cancelled grants include more than $9 million for drainage improvements and stream restoration in Greenville; more than $1 million to fund nature-based solutions to rebuild Pollocksville’s commercial corridor; nearly $300,000 for an assement of the Duffyfield Canal in New Bern; a stormwater project in Maysville; and several other projects in eastern North Carolina.

A full list of the impacted projects is available HERE.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
