ENC counties benefit from grants for drinking water improvements

More than two-dozen counties across the state will receive more than $204 million in DEQ funding for drinking water and wastewater projects.

Governor Josh Stein said people in North Carolina shouldn’t have to worry about whether the water coming from their home faucet is safe for their families, and the grants will help ensure access to clean drinking water and will help keep people safe when disaster strikes.

In eastern North Carolina, the projects include $6.3 million for the Town of River Bend in Craven County for drinking water improvements. The Martin County Regional Water and Sewer Authority will receive $1 million for filters for PFAS removal.