ENC counties benefit from grants for drinking water improvements

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 24, 2025 at 6:36 AM EDT
There are a number of initiatives in the works to address PFAS in drinking water.
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
/
AFP via Getty Images
More than two-dozen counties across the state will receive more than $204 million in DEQ funding for drinking water and wastewater projects.

Governor Josh Stein said people in North Carolina shouldn’t have to worry about whether the water coming from their home faucet is safe for their families, and the grants will help ensure access to clean drinking water and will help keep people safe when disaster strikes.

In eastern North Carolina, the projects include $6.3 million for the Town of River Bend in Craven County for drinking water improvements. The Martin County Regional Water and Sewer Authority will receive $1 million for filters for PFAS removal.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
