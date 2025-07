A bulldozer operator drowned in Tyrrell County on Monday when the edge of a sandpit gave way, sending him and the machine into deep water.

Chief Deputy Jimmy Shelton of the Tyrrell County Sheriff's Office said Kendle Davis escaped the bulldozer but was unable to swim, leading to his drowning.

Dive teams using sonar technology found and recovered Davis's body several hours later. The bulldozer was removed from the water on Tuesday.