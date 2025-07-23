NCDHHS introduces North Carolina Black Youth Suicide Prevention Action Plan

In response to a sharp increase in suicide rates among Black youth, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has introduced the North Carolina Black Youth Suicide Prevention Action Plan.

The intent is to shed light on communities which have been marginalized, where mental health challenges persist, and outlines initiatives to be implemented over the next five years to reduce injury and save the lives of Black youth and young adults.

A review of 2023 data showed an urgent need for action and indicated Black populations were over-represented in emergency department visits for suicidal thoughts or self-injury, particularly among the 10-24 age group.

Additionally, state health officials said research shows Black youth are over-represented in suicides and attempts but are under-represented in calls to 988, particularly in urban counties.