NCDHHS introduces North Carolina Black Youth Suicide Prevention Action Plan

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 23, 2025 at 6:47 AM EDT
Students take part in a workshop on journaling for mental health at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York City.
José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR
File photo

In response to a sharp increase in suicide rates among Black youth, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has introduced the North Carolina Black Youth Suicide Prevention Action Plan.

The intent is to shed light on communities which have been marginalized, where mental health challenges persist, and outlines initiatives to be implemented over the next five years to reduce injury and save the lives of Black youth and young adults.

A review of 2023 data showed an urgent need for action and indicated Black populations were over-represented in emergency department visits for suicidal thoughts or self-injury, particularly among the 10-24 age group.

Additionally, state health officials said research shows Black youth are over-represented in suicides and attempts but are under-represented in calls to 988, particularly in urban counties.
Annette Weston
