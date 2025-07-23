© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

More than 3,000 acres of land rezoned to industrial use in Pitt County to accommodate mega-site project

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 23, 2025 at 6:43 AM EDT
City of Greenville

Pitt County commissioners approved a request to rezone more than 3,000 acres of land to industrial use, paving the way for a mega-site project to move forward.

Weyerhaeuser Company owns the property involved in the $451 million Pitt County Megasite Project near the Tar River.

People living nearby voiced opposition in a public hearing ahead of the vote, citing an increase in traffic and possible impacts on flooding and wildlife.

The planning board had recommended the project for approval.

The project is expected to be completed sometime over the next five to 15 years.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston