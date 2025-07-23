More than 3,000 acres of land rezoned to industrial use in Pitt County to accommodate mega-site project

Pitt County commissioners approved a request to rezone more than 3,000 acres of land to industrial use, paving the way for a mega-site project to move forward.

Weyerhaeuser Company owns the property involved in the $451 million Pitt County Megasite Project near the Tar River.

People living nearby voiced opposition in a public hearing ahead of the vote, citing an increase in traffic and possible impacts on flooding and wildlife.

The planning board had recommended the project for approval.

The project is expected to be completed sometime over the next five to 15 years.