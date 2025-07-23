Mayor: third party reviews underway in two separate recent incidents involving the Kinston Police Department

The mayor of Kinston said third party reviews of two separate recent incidents involving the police department are underway.

Mayor Don Hardy said the arrest of Richard Greene went viral on social media, with some claiming excessive force was used, and the SBI is investigating that case.

A 72-year-old man was shot to death when Kinston Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence call. Hardy said a third party was looking into the incident that led to the death of Nathan Burney.

Once the investigations are complete, Hardy said the city will act in accordance with the findings.