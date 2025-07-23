© 2025 Public Radio East
Mayor: third party reviews underway in two separate recent incidents involving the Kinston Police Department

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 23, 2025 at 6:38 AM EDT
Kinston Mayor Don Hardy will serve as vice-chairman of the National League of Cities 2024 Public Safety and Crime Prevention federal advocacy committee.
City of Kinston
File: Kinston Mayor Don Hardy.

The mayor of Kinston said third party reviews of two separate recent incidents involving the police department are underway.

Mayor Don Hardy said the arrest of Richard Greene went viral on social media, with some claiming excessive force was used, and the SBI is investigating that case.

A 72-year-old man was shot to death when Kinston Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence call. Hardy said a third party was looking into the incident that led to the death of Nathan Burney.

Once the investigations are complete, Hardy said the city will act in accordance with the findings.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
