Grants could help ENC homeowners make their homes more resilient to storms

Homeowners in ENC coastal communities can benefit from a large grant meant to make their houses more resilient to storms.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said the $20 million was granted through the 2025 Strengthen Your Coastal Roof program.

These roofs feature enhanced wind and water protections like a stronger roof deck attachment, sealed roof decks, and locked down edges. Causey said installing a stronger roof also provides policyholders with valuable insurance credits that reduce their premiums.

Research from the Institute for Advanced Analytics at North Carolina State University shows that homes with a FORTIFIED Roof had about 35 percent fewer claims after Hurricanes Matthew, Florence, Dorian, and Isaias, and when claims were filed, the damage was about 23 percent less severe.

Grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.