Federal court case to argue for better protections for endangered red wolves

The Center for Biological Diversity will argue in a federal court case Wednesday that will decide whether the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service unlawfully refused to increase federal Endangered Species Act protections for critically endangered red wolves.

The wolves are currently classified as a “nonessential” population, affording them fewer protections.

Perrin de Jong, a senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity said the world’s last wild population of red wolves is essential to the survival and recovery of this species, and, “Red wolves don’t have time to wait for the Fish and Wildlife Service to get its act together. They need stronger protections now.”

The Center and allies petitioned the Service to reclassify the population as essential and eliminate allowances for private landowners to kill non-offending wolves. In January 2023 the Service denied the Center’s petition.