No injuries in Thursday night fire at eastern North Carolina hospital

There were no injuries in a fire Thursday at an eastern North Carolina hospital.

Morehead City Fire-EMS responded to the at Carteret Health Care shortly before 9 p.m. Officials said the fire was on roof of a chiller room on the Bridges Street side of the building.

It was put out within about 20 minutes. There were no injuries reported and the MHC fire officials said the fire was not near any patient's rooms.

Morehead City Fire Chief Courtney Wade said it was caused by construction work on the roof.