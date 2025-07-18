© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

No injuries in Thursday night fire at eastern North Carolina hospital

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 18, 2025 at 6:12 AM EDT
Morehead City Fire-EMS responded to the at Carteret Health Care shortly before 9 p.m. Officials said the fire was on roof of a chiller room on the Bridges Street side of the building.
Morehead City Fire-EMS
Morehead City Fire-EMS responded to the at Carteret Health Care shortly before 9 p.m. Officials said the fire was on roof of a chiller room on the Bridges Street side of the building.

There were no injuries in a fire Thursday at an eastern North Carolina hospital.

Morehead City Fire-EMS responded to the at Carteret Health Care shortly before 9 p.m. Officials said the fire was on roof of a chiller room on the Bridges Street side of the building.

It was put out within about 20 minutes. There were no injuries reported and the MHC fire officials said the fire was not near any patient's rooms.

Morehead City Fire Chief Courtney Wade said it was caused by construction work on the roof.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston