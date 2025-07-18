New program will fund clean up of abandoned manufactured homes in Jones County

A new program is underway to clean up abandoned manufactured homes in Jones County.

Officials said the Abandoned Manufactured Home Grant Program helps cover the cost of demolishing and removing single and double-wide homes.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality grant will provide $1,500 for the cost of removing single-wide homes and $2,500 for double-wides.

Owner is responsible for any remaining balance after grant funds are applied, and requests should be submitted by September 1.