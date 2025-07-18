© 2025 Public Radio East
N.C. aquarium asking people to choose to refuse single-use plastic

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 18, 2025 at 6:42 AM EDT
What's in my kit? A food storage container, reusable silicone bag and silverware for takeout and fast-casual restaurants, a straw, water bottle, cup and lid, as well as a cloth for good measure.

Zayrha Rodriguez

/

NPR
Zayrha Rodriguez
/
NPR
What’s in my kit? A food storage container, reusable silicone bag and silverware for takeout and fast-casual restaurants, a straw, water bottle, cup and lid, as well as a cloth for good measure.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking people to choose to refuse single-use plastic during Plastic Free July.

Communications manager Deyanira Romo Rossell said it’s about choosing to refuse single-use plastic by being prepared with a greener alternative.

They include using reusable utensils at parties, for lunch at work and even when picking up takeout; ditching disposable to-go cups and lids; avoiding plastic produce and grocery bags, and finding alternatives to plastic straws.

The aquarium is doing its part by providing composting bins for on the food deck, water refill stations, and the food vendor SharkBites uses compostable cups, dinnerware and utensils for meals and drinks.

The drink vending machines also only dispense aluminum cans.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
