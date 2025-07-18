N.C. aquarium asking people to choose to refuse single-use plastic

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking people to choose to refuse single-use plastic during Plastic Free July.

Communications manager Deyanira Romo Rossell said it’s about choosing to refuse single-use plastic by being prepared with a greener alternative.

They include using reusable utensils at parties, for lunch at work and even when picking up takeout; ditching disposable to-go cups and lids; avoiding plastic produce and grocery bags, and finding alternatives to plastic straws.

The aquarium is doing its part by providing composting bins for on the food deck, water refill stations, and the food vendor SharkBites uses compostable cups, dinnerware and utensils for meals and drinks.

The drink vending machines also only dispense aluminum cans.