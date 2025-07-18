© 2025 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

ENC town to upgrade water meters after some customers were billed thousands of dollars

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 18, 2025 at 6:24 AM EDT
The funding to address the water contamination in Maysville came mainly from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The town received $5 million from ARPA and another $1 million in state and EPA funding.
Annette Weston
/
Public Radio East
File photo

An eastern North Carolina community is launching a water meter system upgrade after a recent audit found several meters aren’t properly sending water usage data.

The Town of Newport held an emergency town council meeting on Wednesday, after several customers reported bills in the thousands.

Town leaders said upgrades will be rolled out in phases over the next three years, beginning with the installation of 600 new meters this year.

The Town Council approved transferring $100,000 from the Capital Reserve Sewer Fund to augment the amount already budgeted for meter replacements this fiscal year, bringing the total for the first phase of a multi-year project to upgrade aging equipment to nearly $210,000.

Water bills for this month will be based on each customer’s average usage over the past 12 months, and officials said manual meter reads taken during the inspection process will serve as a new usage baseline beginning with the next billing cycle.

The Town will also continue to work with customers affected by back billing to review their accounts, discuss resolution options, and ensure fairness.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
