ENC community college to offer a new aviation license program
Beaufort County Community College has partnered with the D2 Flight Training Center in New Bern to offer a new aviation license program.
Beaufort CCC officials say students can earn their certification and FAA license in sixteen months, and the Washington-Warren flight training field will offer students hands-on flight experience and simulations.
Those who enroll can choose from a variety of course curriculum for their specifications and skillsets.