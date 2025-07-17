© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Possible algal bloom on Cypress Lake in New Bern

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 17, 2025 at 6:37 AM EDT
A water sample collected from Cypress Lake has a slight greenish tinge, an algal bloom indicator.
Sound Rivers
A water sample collected from Cypress Lake has a slight greenish tinge, an algal bloom indicator.

Sound Rivers officials say contaminated water in a New Bern area lake likely caused a “pretty gnarly” skin rash in a swimmer.

Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register said a person that lives in the Cypress Lake area of New Bern, along the Trent River, called with concerns about the water quality of the lake due to the brownish color of the water. Soon after, the organization received a follow-up report of the skin rash, which happened after someone swam in the lake with a cut on their foot.

Initial testing showed high dissolved oxygen and pH levels indicated an algal bloom, and Register said there was a slight green tinge to the water.

The issue has been reported to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Fish Kill and Algal Bloom Response Dashboard, where officials will determine whether any species of cyanobacteria are present, or if it is a relatively harmless bloom.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston