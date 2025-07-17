Possible algal bloom on Cypress Lake in New Bern

Sound Rivers officials say contaminated water in a New Bern area lake likely caused a “pretty gnarly” skin rash in a swimmer.

Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register said a person that lives in the Cypress Lake area of New Bern, along the Trent River, called with concerns about the water quality of the lake due to the brownish color of the water. Soon after, the organization received a follow-up report of the skin rash, which happened after someone swam in the lake with a cut on their foot.

Initial testing showed high dissolved oxygen and pH levels indicated an algal bloom, and Register said there was a slight green tinge to the water.

The issue has been reported to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Fish Kill and Algal Bloom Response Dashboard, where officials will determine whether any species of cyanobacteria are present, or if it is a relatively harmless bloom.