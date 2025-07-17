© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

N.C. Wildlife will open flounder season for inland, joint fishing waters for hook and line fishing only this fall

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 17, 2025 at 6:18 AM EDT
Southern Flounder.
Jesse Bissette, NWRC
Southern Flounder.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will open the flounder season for inland fishing waters and in joint fishing waters for hook and line fishing only for two weeks this fall.

Wildlife officials say the season will run September first through the 14th, and the daily limit is one fish with a minimum size of 15 inches.

Those limits are consistent with the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission’s Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan, which also puts in place a 50/50 split between commercial and recreational anglers this year.

NCWRC Inland Fisheries Chief Corey Oakley said the limits allow for a limited harvest of flounder while protecting the fishery from further overfishing.

N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries opens its recreational harvest season for the same two weeks.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston