N.C. Wildlife will open flounder season for inland, joint fishing waters for hook and line fishing only this fall

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will open the flounder season for inland fishing waters and in joint fishing waters for hook and line fishing only for two weeks this fall.

Wildlife officials say the season will run September first through the 14th, and the daily limit is one fish with a minimum size of 15 inches.

Those limits are consistent with the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission’s Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan, which also puts in place a 50/50 split between commercial and recreational anglers this year.

NCWRC Inland Fisheries Chief Corey Oakley said the limits allow for a limited harvest of flounder while protecting the fishery from further overfishing.

N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries opens its recreational harvest season for the same two weeks.